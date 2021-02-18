Morocco’s Ports Record 7.7% Activities Decline by End of January

The decline is due to a drop in both import and export activities.

Rabat – The National Ports Agency (ANP) announced today that Morocco’s ports’ traffic reached an overall volume of 7.5 million tonnes at the end of January 2021.

The number represents a decrease of 7.7% compared to the same period one year previously.

The ANP reported a decline in imports estimated at 5.1%, with a volume of 4.8 million tonnes.

The decline is mainly due to the decrease in cereal imports by -13.1%, coal by -3.9%, petroleum coke by -4.3%, and hydrocarbons by -15%.

Exports also experienced a drop of 12% at the end of January due to the sharp decline in the traffic of phosphates by -29.9%, clinker by -25%, and fertilizers by -9.7%.

Cabotage volumes also decreased by 13.3% with a traffic of 257,000 tonnes.

The drop comes from the decrease in hydrocarbon traffic (-27.8%), in particular diesel at the port of Mohammedia (-27.2%).

The ports of Casablanca, Jorf Lasfar, and Mohammedia marked the transit of 5.7 million tonnes of port traffic at the end of January 2021.

The number represents 76.1% of all traffic of ANP-managed ports.

The port of Jorf Lasfar saw the highest volume, with a 40.1% share of overall traffic.

Compared to a year earlier, the port recorded a decrease of 16.1% due to the drop in exports of fertilizers (-11.6%) and drops in imports of cereals (-42%), sulfur (-4.5%), and coal (-43.5%).

The Casablanca port represents approximately 30.9% of the global traffic. It offered transit of 2.3 million tonnes of goods, down by 5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The port of Mohammedia also marked a decline of 26.1% compared to the first month of 2020. The drop was due to a decline of imports of diesel, base oils, and bitumen.