COVID-19 Vaccine: Kuwait Prioritizes Citizens Over Expats, Faces Backlash

Rabat – Kuwait’s government is receiving backlash after data revealed it is prioritizing citizens over expatriates in its COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Bloomberd reported today that Kuwait has vaccinated 119,000 Kuwaiti citizens against the virus.

The number of expats who received COVID-19 vaccine shots, however, stands at 18,000.

Kuwait’s approach puts citizens before a community of foreigners that make up two-thirds of the population in the Gulf country.

The lack of inclusion of expatriates in the Kuwaiti vaccination campaign stirred controversy online between those who defend their country’s policy and some others who described the approach as racism.

Gulf News said that approximately 454,522 people had registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Kuwait as of Monday this week.

The Gulf country vowed to administer injections to 2.4 million people in four months.

The number, however, is dependent on the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses the country receives.

The government aims to finish the vaccination campaign by September.

Kuwait, which uses the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, seeks to inoculate 300,000 people each month.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kuwait reached 181,000, including 168,000 recoveries and over 1,000 deaths.

News reports say Kuwait launched the vaccination campaign in December.

Despite the launch of the campaign months ago, the number of vaccinated people remains low compared to some other countries in the region.

Morocco’s vaccinated population has reached over two million.

Morocco received seven million doses of vaccines. The country, which launched its vaccination campaign on January 28, selected AstraZeneca and SinoPharm as suppliers.