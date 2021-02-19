EU Vows to Use All Means to Strengthen Cooperation with Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi extolled on Thursday the EU’s cooperation with Morocco during a phone call with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita.

Following the conversation, Varhely took to his social networks to emphasize the importance of cooperation between the EU and Morocco.

In a tweet, the EU official said he had an “excellent conversation” with Bourita.

He said the phone call served as an opportunity to discuss their “ambitious new agenda for the Mediterranean.”

He vowed that the EU will use all means to boost its partnership with Morocco.

“The EU will continue to support Morocco in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

The EU and Morocco cooperate in different fields, including trade, security and irregular migration.

Statistics show that the EU is Morocco’s largest trading partner., accounting for 59.4% of its trade in 2017.

Approximately 64.6% of Morocco’s exports went to the EU, while 56.5% of Morocco’s imports came from the EU during the same period.

The North African country is the 22nd largest trading partner for the EU, representing 1.0% of the EU’s total trade with the world.

The EU also supports Morocco’s reforms programs, prioritizing support in ensuring equitable access to social services.

The EU has also been working with Morocco to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

A spokesperson of the European Commission on Wednesday reaffirmed the body’s readiness to continue to help Morocco mitigate the COVID-19 crisis .

Speaking on conditions of anonymity, the spokesperson announced the European Commission’s willingness to support financing a vaccines production unit in Morocco.

The potential vaccines production unit seeks to facilitate vaccine distribution in Africa.

The EU official said that such a production center is key post COVID-19..

“Discussions are ongoing on this issue between the European Union and the African Union,” he concluded.