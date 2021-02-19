Mauritania to Withdraw Recognition of Polisario’s Self-Proclaimed SADR

Polisario angered several countries, including Mauritania after its recent maneuvers that violated the UN ceasefire in Western Sahara.

Rabat – Polisario is expected to receive another setback from one of its former allies. The Mauritanian government is reportedly planning to soon withdraw its recognition of Polisario’s self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), a source told Mauritanian news outlet Anbaa.

Speaking on conditions of anonymity, the source said that Mauritania’s government plans to withdraw recognition of the self-proclaimed SADR before the end of Mauritania’s current presidential term.

Anbaa reported that the government’s “historic decision” will take into account the UN position, which does not recognize SADR, Polisario’s self-proclaimed state.

The UN Security Council, calling for a realistic solution to end the conflict over Western Sahara, also doesn’t support Polisario’s claims, according to Al Anba’s source.

“All cabinets that followed the government of former President Mohamed Khouna Ould Haidalla, were not satisfied with the recognition decision at all.”

Ould Haidalla, who served as the head of state from 1980-1984, was one of Polisario’s strongest allies in Mauritania.

Mauritania, according to the source, was not ready to denounce the president’s support for Polisario itself, fearing a military clash with Algeria’s proxy force.

The source said Mauritania feared that Algeria would militarily support Polisario action against Mauritania if it would stop recognizing Polisario itself.

Mauritania is stronger

The speaker argued that nowadays Mauritania is a different country from what it was back in 1978.

“It has become a strong country at the regional level and at the military level, which has been classified as one of the stronger armies on the continent.”

The same source emphasized Mauritania’s importance, arguing that it has become a military power in the Sahel region.

“It is now able to take the historic decision that serves its strategic geopolitical interests and the interests of stability and security of the entire region away from pressures and fear.”

The source also cited cooperation between Mauritania and powerful neighbouring countries in Africa, in addition to the “distinguished relations with the US, and large countries in the European Union.”

The speaker emphasized that the potential decision seeks to adjust Mauritania’s neutral position in the Western Sahara conflict in favor of a realistic solution to end the struggles of thousands of Sahrawis living in dire conditions in the Tindouf camps.

Polisario has long touted cooperation with Mauritania, repeatedly reporting on political dialogue between delegations from both parties.

The separatist group, however, angered a growing list of countries, including Mauritania following its recent maneuvers.

In October, Polisario organized a complete blockade of the freedom of movement of goods and people at Guerguerat, severely impacting Mauritania’s economy.

The separatist group sent militias to UN-restricted areas in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border to stage illegal demonstrations in the region.

The demonstrations hindered the movement of people and goods, a situation that angered impacted countries.

Polisario’s actions forced Morocco’s government to peacefully intervene after the UN and its local MINURSO mission failed to resolve the situation.

Morocco sent its military to Guerguerat to secure the region and restore stability in a single-day operation that resulted in no casualties or injuries.

Former Polisario member Mustafa Salma Oud Sidi Mouloud said that the prices of tomatoes fell sixfold in Mauritania after Morocco reopened the border with its southern neighbor..