Weather Office Forecasts Heavy Rainfalls, Cold, Snow Across Morocco

Temperature drops will affect all regions of Morocco on Sunday.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced on Friday forecasts of heavy rainfalls, wind, and snow across the country on Sunday and Monday.

The directorate issued a special weather notice, forecasting heavy and sometimes stormy rainfalls between 30 and 50 millimeters in the provinces of El Jadida, Essaouira, Safi, and Sidi Bennour.

The rainfalls will start from 1 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday in these regions.

Locally moderate and sometimes stormy rains between 20 to 30 millimeters will also hit the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Ou-Tanane, Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chichaoua, Kenitra, Larache, Mediouna, Mohammedia, and Nouaceur on Sunday.

The same weather will hit Rabat, Sale, Skhirat-Temara, and Tangier-Asilah provinces, the weather office announced.

The directorate also forecasts snowfall for the provinces of Chichaoua, Azilal, Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Ifrane, Midelt, Boulemane, Sefou, Taroudant, Chefchaouen, Al Hoceima, and Taza on Sunday and Monday.

Strong gusts of wind ranging between 75 to 85 kilometers are expected on Sunday in Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Errachidia, Essaouira, Figuig, Guercif, Ifrane, Jerada, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Oujda-Angad, Safi, Taourirt, Taza, Tinghir, Youssoufia, and Aagora.

Cold weather will impact the entire country on Sunday, the directorate announced.

Recent rainfalls caused severe damage to property and a humanitarian crisis, including in Casablanca and Tangier.

Rainfalls caused the death of 28 workers in an illegal textile factory in Tangier on February 8.

Floods stormed the clandestine company, causing a short circuit.

Earlier this year, heavy rainfalls caused the collapse of several houses and floods across the city.

Despite the crisis, the government sees the recent rainfall as a rescue to Morocco’s harvest season after a dry agricultural year in 2019-2020.

The government also said that the recent rainfalls significantly improved dam reserves.