Moroccan Street Food at Home_Recipe for Maaqouda, Potato Fritters

Rabat – In the streets of an old Moroccan medina, or in weekly souks (open-air markets), you are likely to come across a sandwich stand that sells Maaqouda. It is a delicious potato fritter that you can pair with anything from a simple tomato sauce to fried eggplants and bell peppers to sardines caught off Moroccan shores.

Since I can remember, I loved inviting my family out for lunch and buying Maaqouda sandwiches. Knowing that it costs less than MAD 10 ($1), and that I was 12 years old, we would joke about how it was the only meal I can afford.

This became a tradition. Whether I buy or make Maaqouda for family and friends, it is always an enjoyable guilty pleasure that I love to share.

This Moroccan potato fritter is one of my favorite comfort foods and it holds a special place in my heart. I love sharing it with my Moroccan and non-Moroccan friends and introducing them to this delicious Moroccan speciality.

Today, we share with you a healthier homemade version of Maaqouda: A beloved Moroccan street food that is easy and fast to make.

Ingredients:

1 kg potatoes

3 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

A pinch of chili powder

½ teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of cumin

Salt to taste

4 tablespoons of grated cheese (cheddar or edam, according to taste)

2 tablespoons of chopped coriander

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 eggs

Preparation:

Start by boiling your potatoes in salted water until soft enough to grate. Add your roughly grated potatoes to a large bowl along with your finely grated garlic cloves and the rest of the ingredients. Once well combined, cover the mixture and put in the fridge for 30 mins to rest.

After 30 minutes, preheat your oven to 120 degrees Celsius (248 degrees Fahrenheit). Meanwhile, rub some oil on your hands so the mixture won’t stick to them. Then, grab two tablespoons of your Maaqouda mixture and shape into slightly flattened spheres. Finally, roll the Maaqouda into some finot or semolina flour and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Leave the heat setting on from the bottom of the oven and place the baking sheet in it until the Maaqouda starts to hold its shape. Lastly, turn on the upper oven heat and let the Maaqouda cook until golden brown. The process may take somewhere from 10-15 minutes.

Enjoy this easy Moroccan potato fritter recipe with friends and family, and besseha (cheers!).