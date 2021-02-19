Casablanca to Rename Public Spaces in Tribute to Deceased Public Figures

Renowned professor and futurologist Mehdi El Mandjra died in 2014 while respected former ministers Mohamed El Ouafa and Touria Jabran died in late 2020.

Rabat – Morocco’s capital city of Casablanca will rename three of its public spaces to pay tribute to deceased renowned Moroccan personalities, including former ministers Touria Jabrane and Mohamed El Ouafa and futurologist Mehdi El Mandjra.

Public urban development company WeCasablanca announced the news on Thursday.

The company said the decision comes at the initiative of the Maarif District Council and with the approval of the Casablanca Community Council.

The local departments announced the decision to rename the garden in the Batha neighborhood, giving it the name of former Culture Minister Touria Jabran.

The former minister, who was also an actress and a theatre icon, died in August due to cancer at the age of 68.

Hundreds of Moroccan artists mourned the death of Jabran, considering her as the leader of the theatre scene in Morocco.

She began her acting career in 1972 with the theatre troupe “Masrah Nass” (The theatre of the people), working alongside emblematic dramatist Tayyeb Saddiki.

Casabanca will also give a street located in the Maarif quarter the name of Mohammed El Ouafa, a former minister of education.

El Ouafa died in December due to COVID-19 complications.

Born in 1948 in Marrakech, El Ouafa served as the minister of education.

He also served as the minister of governance and public affairs.

Casablanca’s Al-Farachat street will now become Mehdi ElMandjra Street in tribute to Mehdi El Mandjra, a respected professor, futurologist, and economist.

El Mandjra died in 2014 at the age of 81.