COVID-19: Morocco Records 835 Recoveries, 448 New Cases

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic continues to decline as the country recorded almost twice as many recoveries as it did new cases in the last 24 hours. The steady progress amid a national vaccination campaign means that Morocco now has 8,693 active COVID-19 cases.

Despite Morocco’s progress, COVID-19 has left a deep mark on the country economically and on the families of the 8,540 people who have died of complications related to the virus. Over the past 24 hours another 16 people died of the virus, a sign that continued vigilance is still important.

Morocco has now confirmed 480,504 total cases since the start of the health crisis after conducting 5,089,223 tests, 9,886 of which health professionals conducted over the past 24 hours.

The national vaccination campaign in Morocco continues to progress after several delays of its launch. Vaccines continue to arrive from China and India and over 2.3 million people have now received at least one vaccine dose.

Morocco’s hospitals continue to care for 424 patients suffering from COVID-19-related complications who are in severe or critical condition, with 35 people requiring invasive intubation and 236 patients on breathing support.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded another 194 new cases and five deaths, closely followed by the Oriental, where authorities reported 66 new cases and four deaths. The Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region reported 64 new cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours.

The capital region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported 62 cases and three deaths while health authorities in Marrakech-Safi reported 19 new cases and one death.

New cases continue to emerge in Souss-Massa (16 new cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalet (six cases, one death), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (seven cases, one death).

Luckily health authorities reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in the rest of Morocco, although new cases continue to appear in Fez-Meknes (five), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (three), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (four), and Guelmim-Oued Noun, where authorities reported two new cases.