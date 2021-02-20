Morocco’s COVID-19 numbers continue to gradually decline amid the 6th most effective national vaccination campaign in the world.

Spread the love

Rabat – New COVID-19 cases in Morocco continue to drop to 444 while recoveries are now as high as 772 over the past 24 hours. Over 2.4 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while Morocco’s health authorities have now given 13,476 people their second dose, completing the regimen.

As second vaccinations are carried out, more and more Moroccans will become immune to the virus, on the way to reach national “herd immunity.” Once herd immunity is reached, the virus should be unable to spread to over 80% of the population, halting communal transmission.

Morocco’s daily case load continues to dwindle in the hundreds while many of Europe’s largest countries continue to record thousands of new cases every day, including new mutations of the virus. Over the past 24 hours France recorded 23,170 new cases, the UK notified the WHO of 12,027 new cases, and Italy saw another 15,470 new cases.

While Morocco’s epidemic appears to experience a gradual decline, continued vigilance is warranted after the country reported another 8 deaths, bringing the country’s total death toll since the start of the crisis to 8,548.

Since March 2020, Morocco has recorded 480,948 cases of COVID-19, with 8,357 cases still active in the country. In order to detect, isolate and treat infected citizens, Morocco issued another 9,972 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total amount of performed tests to 5,099,195.

Morocco’s hospitals now care for 423 COVID-19 patients, who occupy 13.4% of the total available intensive care beds.

The regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Morocco falls within familiar patterns.

Grand Casablance-Settat has the most new cases (259, two deaths) followed by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (48, one death) and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra where 40 new cases were detected without any new deaths.

L’Oriental witnessed 33 new cases and three deaths, Souss-Massa recorded 22 cases and one death, while Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported 12 new cases with no COVID-19 related deaths.

Marrakech-Safi recorded ten new cases and one death, Beni Mellal-Khenifra had no deaths but still reported 9 new cases. No further COVID-19 deaths were detected across Morocco. Guelmim-Oued reported 5 new cases, followed by Laayoune-Sakia Al Hamra (4) Fes-Meknes (2), and Daraa-Tafilalet with one new case.