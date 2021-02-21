Morocco Confirms Cold, Heavy Rainfall Sunday, Monday

Snowfall is also in the forecast.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology has issued a special press release to warn citizens of cold, heavy wind, and stormy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

The directorate forecasts stormy rains ranging between 30 to millimeters on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Ou-Tanane, El Jadida, Essaouira, Safi and Sidi Bennour.

Locally moderate and sometimes stormy rains between 20 to 30 millimeters are expected today in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Chtouka- Ait Baha, Inezgane- Ait Melloul, Kenitra, Khenifra, Larache, Mediouna, Mohammadia, Nouaceur, and Ouezzane.

The same weather will hit the regions of Rabat, Salé, Skhirat-Temara, Taounate, Taroudant, Tétouan and Tiznit.

The weather conditions will be accompanied by hail storms and wind gusts.

On Sunday and Monday, snowfall from 1,500 millimeters (10 to 40 cm) will hit the provinces of Chichaoua, Azilal, Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Ifrane, Midelt, Boulemane, Sefrou, Taroudant, Chefchaouen, Al Hoceima and Taza.

The office also forecasts strong gusts of wind (75 to 90 kilometers per hour) today in the provinces of Al Haouz, Al Hoceima, Azilal, Berkane, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Driouch, El Jadida, Errachidia ,

The same weather will cover the regions of Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Figuig, Jerada, M’Diq-Fnideq, Marrakech, Mediouna, Midelt, Mohammadia, Nador, Nouaceur, Ouarzazate, Oujda-Angad, Rehamna, Safi, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Tanger-Assilah, Taourirt, Taroudant, Teou, Tinghir, Youssoufia and Zagora.

The DMN predicts lower temperatures across Morocco on Sunday.

The statement from the DMN comes just one day after the weather office issued a special report, warning citizens of heavy rainfalls.

The special notice seeks to warn citizens on weather conditions to avoid a repeat of some past painful incidents.

In 2019, Tizert villagers in the Taroudant province suddenly found themselves swept away by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the region on August 28 and 29 of that year, causing floods that resulted in widespread human and material damage.

The incident caused uproar among citizens who questioned the construction of the football pitch in a critical location.

Some citizens also condemned the lack of warning against a potential rainfall that would cause floods.

Morocco witnessed a similar tragedy just weeks ago after floods caused the death of 28 people in Tangier in an illegal textile factory.

A short circuit hits people in the secret textile factory after floods stormed a residential villa that hosted the workshop in the basement.