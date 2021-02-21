Moroccan Poet Mohamed Achaari Wins 2020 Argana International Poetry Prize

Morocco’s House of Poetry launched the award to recognize the work of artists and their contribution to boost the Moroccan art industry.

Rabat – Moroccan poet Mohamed Achaari has won the 15th annual Argana International Poetry Prize for the year 2020.

Achaari’s works “have contributed for more than four decades to the consecration of writing as resistance by widening the spaces of freedom in language and writing through a poetic practice placing freedom at the center of its interests,” Morocco’s House of Poetry said in a statement.

The poetry commission said Achaari’s poems have helped to free up spaces and language in Morocco in favor of “values and in the interest of life.”

The poet was born in 1951.

He studied law and administration and held several positions in political and cultural journalism.

He also worked as an editor.

The respected poet wrote several articles on literature and arts as well as poetry.

Achaari’s work includes several collections, including “Journal du feu et du voyage” (Journal of fire and travel), “Biographie de la pluie” (Biography of the rain), and “Le livre des fragments” (The book of gramnes).

Poet Najib Khodari chaired the jury for the 2020 Argana International Poetry Prize. The jury included critics Abderrahmane Tenkou and Khaled Belkacem, as well as poets Hassan Najmi, secretary-general of the prize, Rachid Al Moumni, Abdeslam Moussaoui Nabil Mountassir, and Morad Kadiri.

Morocco’s House of Poetry launched the award in partnership with the Capital Private Equity (CDG), and the Ministry of Culture. It seeks to pay tribute artists by recognizing their contributions to society.