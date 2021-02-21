Morocco Records 207 New COVID-19 Cases

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 207 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of February 21, Morocco has had a total of 481,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 621 recoveries, adding to a total of 464,664 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been six COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,554.

Morocco currently counts 7,937 active COVID-19 cases, including 417 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 32 who are under intubation and 241 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths.

Read Also: New COVID-19 Strains: Morocco Detects 24 Cases in Total



The Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region comes second, with 37 new cases with one death, followed by the Oriental region with 18 new cases.

Marrakech-Safi (17 infections, one death), Souss-Massa (12 cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four cases), Fez-Meknes (three cases), Draa-Tafilalet (one case, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (two cases), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (three cases) have all recorded less than 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Under Morocco’s national vaccination campaign 2,447,716 people have received the first dose, while 13,476 have already received the second dose.



To date, Morocco has carried out 5,106,983 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 96,6%, while the rate of death is still at 1.8%.