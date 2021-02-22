Morocco Aligns with UNESCO’s Vision for Promoting Multilingualism

Morocco continues to invest in early childhood education, with emphasis on fostering multilingualism as a driver of development.

Rabat – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday celebrated the 2021 International Mother Language Day under the theme of “Fostering multilingualism for Inclusion in Education and Society.”

The theme of the event recognizes that languages and multilingualism as real drivers of social inclusion and sustainable development.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said the topic is essential “because when 40% of the world’s inhabitants do not have access to education in the language they speak or understand best, it hinders their learning, as well as their access to heritage and cultural expressions.”

This year’s International Mother Language Day paid special attention to multilingual education from early childhood, recognizing that it is critical for learning and social integration.

UNESCO and Morocco celebrated this year’s Mother Language Day at a time when the world is going through an unprecedented health crisis.

Like other sectors, education had to adapt to the new normal by implementing alternative ways of teaching and learning.

Saaid Amzazi, the Moroccan Minister Education, has long affirmed Morocco’s support for the promotion of multilingualism as a central value for fostering social inclusion and harmony.

While attending a Francophonie session in November 2020, the Moroccan minister spoke at length about the social significance of multilingualism in a world of relentless globalization and cultural connections between countries.

Amzazi emphasized Morocco’s mobilization for the promotion of multilingualism as a central value that fosters multiculturalism, inclusion and peace.