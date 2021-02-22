Morocco Seizes 9.5 Tonnes of Cannabis Resin

Police are investigating possible international ramification.

Rabat – Morocco’s security services aborted a drug trafficking attempt on Monday, seizing 9.5 tonnes of cannabis resin in Sidi Allal Bahraoui, near Rabat.

Judicial police in Meknes carried out the operation in collaboration with Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and Royal Gendarmerie.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that police and members of the royal gendarmerie carried out the operation at the highway toll payment in Sidi Allal El Bahraoui near Rabat.

Police detected the drug load in a refrigeration truck that was carrying a total of 380 packages of drugs.

Security services found 9.5 tonnes of drugs hidden in the truck.

During the operation, police arrested the driver of the truck and seized MAD 31,800 ($3,572) suspected of being from drug activities.

Police put the suspect in custody pending further investigation into the case.

The operation also seeks to identify international ramification of the case.

Today’s seizure adds to the growing list of similar drug busts police carried out in recent months.

One of the recent major cases date back to January 11, when police seized more than a tonne of cannabis resin aboard an international freight transport truck in Kenitra.

Morocco‌ ‌seize‌d‌‌‌ ‌over‌ ‌217‌ ‌tonnes ‌of‌ ‌cannabis‌ in 2020, according to DGSN’s annual report.

In 2020, Moroccan police also arrested over 97,564 people for their alleged involvement in drug cases.

The number represents a decline of 23% compared to 2019.

Drugs such as cocaine and psychotropic tablets saw a decline in trafficking, compared to 2019.

Trafficking of cannabis and related derivatives grew by 37 tonnes compared to 2019, however.