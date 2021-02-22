COVID-19: Morocco Temporarily Suspends Flights With Turkey

The measure will continue for 15 days.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s government suspended flights with Turkey as part of the North African country’s preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Embassy of Turkey in Morocco announced the news today, saying Rabat decided to suspend flights coming from Turkey and “some other countries,” starting February 22.

The measure will continue for 15 days, the embassy said.

The embassy vowed to continue to provide updates about the measures.

Morocco’s government has not yet released a statement regarding its to suspend flights with Turkey and some “other countries.”

Morocco is still under a state of emergency as its continues its fight to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The state of emergency has been ongoing since March 2020.

The country has so far confirmed 481, 155 COVID-19 cases, including 464,664 recoveries, and 8,554 deaths.

Despite its decision to suspend flights with the UK amid the emergence of the new strain of COVID-189, Morocco has recorded 24 cases of the new “English” variant.

On February 20, the Moroccan Health Ministry warned citizens against relaxing their vigilance to curb the spread of both the original and new strains of the virus.

The ministry asked all citizens and residents to comply with all preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Morocco launched its anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 28.

The country has since vaccinated over 2,447,716 people to, with the government saying that the aim is to immunize 80% of the Moroccan population.