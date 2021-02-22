Morocco currently counts 7,407 active COVID-19 cases, including 423 in severe or critical condition.

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco have vaccinated 2,552,017Moroccan citizens and residents against COVID-19, as of Monday , February 22, at 6 p.m.

The national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus seeks to immunize at least 33 million Moroccans in order to achieve collective immunity in the country.

With the campaign ongoing, Morocco continues to confirm fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to previous weeks.

In the last 24 hours, health authorities recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases.

The numbers bring the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 481,263 .

The health ministry also announced 633 new recoveries from COVID-19 and five coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 465,297 , marking a 96.7% national recovery rate.

The number of fatalities, meanwhile, reached 8,559, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 7,407 active COVID-19 cases, including 423 in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 34 new cases in the past 24 hours and two deaths.

Oriental comes second (29 cases, one death), followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (19 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (nine cases), Fez-Meknes (five cases), Beni Mellal- Khenifra (four cases), and Marrakech-Safi (three cases, one death).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed two cases, followed by Dakhla Oued Eddahab (two cases), and Draa-Tafilalet (one case).