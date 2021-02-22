Morocco Participates in Abu Dhabi Defense Shows

Morocco’s Morocco’s Royal Armed Forcesmilitary are among the world’s best-performing militaries, ranking 53rd in the latest Global Firepower Index.

Rabat – Morocco is participating at the 15th annual International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and the 6th annual of the Naval Defense Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

The defense shows kicked off on Sunday, with the participation of 80 countries, including Morocco.

A high-level delegation from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces and the National Defense Administration is representing Morocco at the event.

The event will serve to present the latest discoveries of the defense industry, as well as the latest technologies and innovations in the sector.

Around 900 defense companies from 59 countries participate in the events.

The exhibition will allow countries to conclude contracts with major international companies specializing in the defense sector.

IDEX and NAVDEX are also designed to promote knowledge regarding land, maritime, and air defense industries.

The UAE mobilized expansive preventive measures to ensure the safety of participants.

The events expect visitors to exceed 70,000.

Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces are among the world’s best-performing militaries.

The Global Firepower Index recently ranked Morocco’s military strength in the 53rd position out of 137 across the world.

The report showed that Morocco climbed three spots from the 2020 ranking with a score of 0.8763.

Morocco participates in different military-related international exhibitions and training.

The North African country will hold its Morocco-US joint military training exercise known as “African Lion” in June 2021.

The exercise will involve more than 10,000 troops from the US, Morocco, as well as from Senegal and Tunisia.

The exercises seek to reinforce the participants’ capacity in combating extremist organizations, as well as maintaining peace and security.