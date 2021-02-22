Biden Administration Shows No Intent to Reverse US Western Sahara Recognition

Spread the love

The new US administration has finally made a clear statement on its position regarding Western Sahara, confirming that it has no intention to reverse the decision of former President Donald Trump to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

“There is no update,” the US Department of State announced today, February 22.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ned Price, the spokesperson of the state department, spoke favorably of Morocco and welcomed the tripartite agreement according to which the US recognized the Moroccan territorial integrity and Morocco re-established its relations with Israel.

“We welcome the new steps Morocco has taken to improve relations with Israel and hope that the Morocco-Israel relationship will have long-term benefits for both countries,” Price said.

“We will continue to support the UN process to implement a just and lasting solution to the [Western Sahara] dispute. We will also support the work of MINURSO to monitor the ceasefire in the area,” he continued.

When one of the journalists asked whether supporting the UN process means that the US will no longer support Morocco’s sovereignty over the region, the spokesperson stressed, “No. It means there are no updates.”

The statements clearly show that the Biden administration has no intention to reverse Trump’s decision regarding Western Sahara.

Today’s confirmation that there is no update regarding the decision will ease the worries of many Moroccans who feared that the new US president Joe Biden would revoke his predecessor’s move, especially as the Algerian lobby in Washington was escalating its attempts to pressure American decision-makers.

However, as many experts have predicted, it seems that the Biden administration is fully aware of the importance of upholding such a historic decision.

