Moroccans in US Urge Joe Biden to Maintain Western Sahara Recognition

The Moroccan community in the US has launched a petition urging US President Joe Biden to maintain his country’s official recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“Reversing the US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty of the Sahara will only hurt us and undermine the historical ties that unite Morocco and the United States,” the petition said.

Launched on February 20 under the initiative of the Washington Moroccan American Club, the petition came in response to a letter signed by 27 US senators, urging Biden to reverse his predecessor’s decision.

The letter, sent to the White House on February 17, contained several historical fallacies about the Western Sahara issue and presented a pro-separatist view of the conflict.

“As American Moroccan members of the Washington Moroccan American Club, we have full confidence in your wise judgements and well thought decisions,” the petition said, addressing President Biden.

“We are asking you to take in consideration the motives of such a move from some members of the senate which we find unhelpful,” the Moroccan community commented on the February 17 letter.

After expressing their “deep love and respect” to both Morocco and the US, the petition’s organizers urged Biden to maintain the American position regarding Western Sahara and discouraged him from undermining the increasing support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

“Such a decision will lead the voices of violence and separation to grow stronger in the region,” they warned.

The petition presented a series of arguments about why the Biden administration should not act against Morocco’s position, including the international support that the Moroccan Autonomy Plan enjoys.

“The Moroccan Sahara is considered the gateway to Africa for development, prosperity, and the fight against extremism, all of which are in our interest as Americans and Moroccans who still have family and historical ties that cannot be erased,” the document added.

The Washington Moroccan American Club concluded by expressing its hope that “the voice of wisdom and reason will prevail over the voice of division.”

The initiative has received a positive response from Moroccans in the US and in other countries. In only two days, the petition collected nearly 2,400 signatures. It also received over 1,300 comments, the majority of which expressed support for the “Moroccanness” of the Sahara.

