Israel, Morocco to Cooperate in Fight Against Child Cancer

Rabat – Israeli and Moroccan hospitals have agreed to carry out a medical cooperation to fight cancer in children.

Israel Hayom reported that Morocco’s University Hospital for Children in Rabat signed the agreement with the Ruth Children’s Hospital in Ramban health facility in Haifa regarding a cooperation to fight against child cancer.

The news outlet said representatives of the two hospitals held a virtual meeting to discuss the main points of collaboration.

The two hospitals will sign the agreement in the coming weeks.

The collaboration will focus on pediatric hemato-oncology, the news outlet added.

The two hospitals also agreed to strengthen cooperation in research and information sharing.

A medical delegation from the Moroccan hospital is also expected to receive training at Rambam hospital.

A medical staff from Israel will also visit the Moroccan hospital.

Morocco’s government has yet to confirm the news on the agreement between the two health facilities.

Israeli foreign ministry shared Hayoum’s report on its Twitter page, suggesting the accuracy of the announcement.

The news comes amid vows from both Morocco and Israel to reinforce cooperation at multiple levels.

The two countries established ties on December 10, vowing to cooperate in health, technology, and innovation.

Recently, they also agreed to establish a parliamentary friendship group.

Morocco is the fourth Arab country to have publicly announced its decision to re-establish ties with Israel.

UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan made the same announcement last year.