Morocco’s FM Discusses Regional Issues with GCC Secretary-General

Latest conversation between FM Bourita and Secretary-General Al-Hajraf reflects a strong and growing relationship between Morocco and the GCC.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita spoke to Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf on Tuesday to discuss fortifying Morocco and GCC relations.

Bourita and Al-Hajraf discussed various issues concerning the Arab world, from Israeli-Arab relations to the Western Sahara question. Minister Bourita renewed Morocco’s commitment to the GCC, extending their joint work plan to 2024 with the aim of strengthening political and economic relations between Morocco and Gulf states.

Bourita used this video-conference to build upon King Mohammed VI’s vision of Moroccan development, outlined in the King’s address to the GCC in 2016. In the speech, the Moroccan monarch invoked Arab countries’ strong shared values and challenges to urge for a collaborative, unified Arab world.

Recent developments in Western Sahara featured prominently Bourita and Al-Hajraf’s conversation. Secretary Al-Hajraf reaffirmed the GCC’s firm support of Morocco’s Western Sahara stance, claiming that any solution to the territorial conflict must recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the region.

Al-Hajraf and Bourita also discussed Morocco-Israel relations. The GCC Secretary-General applauded Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel.

Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to “normalize” Israel, joining Bahrain, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Morocco’s decision to officialize relations with Israel was not the only aspect of Al-Hajraf and Bourita’s conversation.

Secretary Al-Hajraf praised the King’s efforts to restore the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The King awarded the mosque a grant in 2019 which, according to Al-Hajraf, is a vital step in protecting sacred Islamic monuments and preserving Jerusalem’s historic identity.

Bourita and Al-Hajraf have converging views on many issues affecting the Arab world. Their discussion marks an ever-strengthening alliance between Morocco and the Gulf Cooperation Council.