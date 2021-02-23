COVID-19: Morocco Confirms 15 Deaths, 446 New Cases in 24 Hours

Spread the love

Rabat – In the past 24 hours, health authorities in Morocco recorded 446 new COVID-19 cases.

The numbers bring the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 481, 709 as of February 23 at 6 p.m.

In the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry also announced 808 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 466, 105, marking a 96.8 % national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8, 574, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8 %.

Morocco now counts 7,030 active COVID-19 cases, including 440 in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 266 new cases in the past 24 hours and two deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second (56 cases), followed by Tanger-Tetouan Al Hoceima (51 cases, four deaths), Oriental (18 cases, three deaths), Marrakech-Safi (18 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (eight cases, four deaths), and Daraa-Tafilalet (seven cases, one death).

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded seven cases, followed by Beni Mellal Khenifra (four cases), Fez-Meknes (four cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four case), and Guelmim Oued Noun (three cases).

Morocco’s vaccinated population reached 2,635,859.

Launched on January 28, Morocco’s national vaccination campaign seeks to reach as many as 33 million people in order to achieve collective immunity in the country by the end of this year.