Cooking Oil Prices: Morocco’s Lesieur Blames Increase of Agricultural Products

Moroccans online are calling for the renewal of the boycott campaign against all cooking companies to protest against the recent rise in the price of essential products.

Rabat – Amid the socio-economic turmoil caused by COVID-19, cooking oil companies in Morocco have increased the prices of their products without prior notice.

State media and companies have not provided any prior notice regarding their decision to increase the vital product’s prices, causing uproar among citizens.

Companies decided to suddenly increase cooking oil prices by MAD 2 ($0.22) per liter, forcing citizens to renew a popular campaign that significantly impacted major Moroccan companies.

The Lesieur-Cristal company, one of the leading companies in Morocco issued a press release days after citizens and residents were taken aback by the sudden increase in prices of cooking oil.

The company attempted to justify the sudden price hike by blaming the rising prices of primary agricultural products at the international level.

“Since May 2020, the price of soya has increased by 80% and the price of sunflower seeds 90%,” the company said.

The company also claimed it “understands the anxiety” caused by the rising prices of cooking oil in the Moroccan market.

The company claimed that it will continue to make “every effort to mitigate the impact of fluctuating global prices for primary agricultural materials.”

The prices of a 5 liter bottle of cooking oil increased by MAD 10 ($1.12).

Citizens of all classes have expressed their frustration about the decision that will mostly impact already vulnerable people with daily incomes of MAD 50 ($5.61) or less.

The decision also came at a critical time. April will mark the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

Cooking oil is among the most important staple products consumed during Ramadan. People also use the product to prepare pre-Ramadan necessities, including Chebakia.

Chebakia is one of the most highly demanded pastries during the month of Ramadan, where the honey-glazed delicacies are often part of meals following the breaking of the fast.

One of the key products required toprepare the pastries is oil, used to fry the flower-shaped chebakia.

In response to the increase in prices, Moroccans are calling for the boycott of all cooking oil companies.

The boycott is not a new concept in Morocco. In 2018, Moroccans joined a nationwide boycott campaign to protest the unjustified price hikes by large Moroccan multinational corporations.

Companies such as dairy firm Centrale Danone, mineral water brandSidi Ali and gasoline company AFRIQUIA GAZ suffered drastic losses because of the boycott.

The boycott pressured several companies to lower their prices, including Centrale Danone, which introduced offers in an attempt to reconcile with its customers.

It remains whether the boycott will urge cooking oil companies to cut their prices.