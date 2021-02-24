Morocco’s Ouarzazate Noor Solar Plant Supplies 2 Million Moroccans with Electricity

The solar plant also prevents the emission of one million tonne of greenhouse gas per year.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah said on Tuesday that nearly two Moroccans depend on the Noor Ouarzazte solar power plant for electricity.

During his participation at the 5th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), the Moroccan official revealed that the solar station also prevents the emission of nearly one million tonnes of greenhouse gas per year.

Rabbah also renewed Morocco’s commitment to boost renewable energy projects in line with the country’s National Sustainable Development Strategy (SNDD).

Morocco adopted the SNDD in 2017 to ensure its transition to a green and inclusive economy by 2030.

The country launched the Noor solar program in 2009, with the objective of securing a minimum of 2,000 megawatts from solar facilities by 2020.

The Ouarzazate complex currently has a capacity of 580 megawatts spread over four plants.

Spanning more than 3,000 hectares, the Noor Ouarzazate Solar Power Station continues to make international headlines as a landmark project in Morocco.

In 2019, CNN reported that the project produces enough electricity to power a city the size of Prague, or twice the size of Marrakech.

The project is part of Morocco’s ambition to become self-sufficient in terms of electricity production.

As it looks to source 52% of its energy from renewables by 2030, Morocco has invested heavily in multiple energy projects to expand its wind, hydraulic, and solar infrastructure.

The country has invested nearly $5.8 billion in renewable energy projects, a sector that seeks to create 400,000 jobs over the next 20 years.