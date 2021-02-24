Snowfalls are expected to hit several regions, including Ouarzazate, Ifrane, and Beni Mellal.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts heavy thunderstorms, rainfalls, and snow in several provinces on Thursday and Friday.

The DMN expects strong thunderstorms of orange level ranging between 40 to 70 millimeters in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Chichaoua, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Rehamna, Taroudant, and Youssoufia from Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday at 8 p.m.

Moderate and sometimes stormy rainfall ranging between 20 to 35 millimeters will hit the provinces of Beni Mellal, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Essaouira, Fquih Ben Salah, Khemisset, Khouribga, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Rabat, Safi, Sale, Settat, Skhirat-Temara, Tata, and Tinghir.

Periodic hails will accompany rainfall during the same period in the aforementioned areas.

The directorate also included an orange level notice on snowfall, which will range between 20 to 50 centimeters in 24 hours.

Snowfall will hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, and Tinghir from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m.

Morocco also witnessed a cold snap, with heavy rainfall last week.

Last week’s rainfall forecast covered major cities, including Casablanca, Rabat, and Marrakech.

The heavy rainfall that hit across Morocco in recent weeks has been beneficial for the country’s major dams.

On February 22, Morocco’s Equipment Ministry said that reservoirs of the major national dams have surpassed more than 7.8 billion cubic meter, a filling rate of 48.7%.

The current filling rate (113.85 Mm3) is marginally higher than that registered over the same span of the previous year (91.1 Mm3).