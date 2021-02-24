COVID-19: Morocco Vaccinates 37,310 Citizens With Second Dose

Spread the love

Rabat – The COVID-19 epidemic in Morocco is continuing its gradual decline from its peak in November amid a curfew and a national vaccination campaign. Morocco’s health authorities detected 419 new COVID-19 infections while 710 citizens recovered over the last 24 hours.

Morocco currently has 6,721 active cases, with another 18 people dying of COVID-19-related complications over the past 24 hours. The country’s total death toll since the start of the health crisis is now 8,592.

As the local COVID-19 crisis nears its one-year anniversary, Morocco’s health authorities continue to proceed with caution. The government extended its curfew while it continues to test thousands every day. Morocco tested 9,351 people over the last 24 hours, having tested a total of 5,129,731 citizens so far.

Morocco’s long-term solution for the COVID-19 crisis is its national vaccination campaign. The campaign has become a source of pride as the North African country has now vaccinated 2,911,635 with the first dose, and 37,310 have received the second dose that achieves immunity.

Moroccan hospitals continue to care for 437 severe cases, of which 33 received intubation and 262 are receiving breathing support through ventilators. Intensive Care units in Morocco now have 13.8% of its beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Regionally, COVID-19 continues to impact every region in Morocco.

Grand Casablanca-Settat reported 211 new cases and 10 deaths over the past 24 hours. The region of Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima discovered 48 new cases without any new deaths. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported 41 new cases and four deaths while L’Oriental reported 39 cases and one death.

Marrakech-Safi, home to Morocco’s red city, reported 25 new cases and one death while Souss-Massa recorded 19 cases without any COVID-19 related deaths.

The rest of Morocco all saw ten or less new cases each. No deaths were reported in Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10 new cases) Guelmim-Oued Noun (7) Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (6) Fes-Meknes (5) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra where five new cases were reported.

Daraa-Tafilalet in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains did report two new COVID-19 deaths and three new cases.