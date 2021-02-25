Morocco ranked first in Africa for the Country Brand Awards

Morocco is the only African country that figures in Africa’s Top-3 of all the award categories of Country Brand Awards.

Rabat – The Country Brand Award has acknowledged the remarkable socio-economic development Morocco has achieved in recent years, with the North African country leading the continent and featuring in all three of the award’s categories.

Morocco is in ties with South Africa for the African continent’s golden award in the “Doing Business” category where countries are evaluated according to their ability to attract international investments and promote their exports.

The Asian tigers, namely Japan, South Korea, and Singapore led the worldwide ranking in “doing business.” The “Overall Category” is dedicated to the countries’ ability to build strong economic and touristic brands as well as their management’s skills to instill good safety measures amid the pandemic.

Morocco takes the first position in Africa. Following are South Africa and Egypt.

Morocco occupies the second place in the “Doing Tourism” category, with Kenya in the lead and Egypt in third position.

The criteria of the “Doing Tourism” category exclusively align with some analysis of the best tourism promotion campaigns of the last three years as well as the good management of the Covid-19 crisis.

Fathallah Sijilmassi, ambassador of Morocco and former secretary general of the secretariat of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), is one of the jury members.