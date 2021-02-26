Morocco’s COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Outpaces Global Powers

Spread the love

Morocco is among the top 20 countries in the world in terms of the total number of administered COVID-19 vaccination doses, based on data up to February 24.

According to the online scientific publication “Our World in Data,” Morocco is the 16th country in the world by the total number of vaccines administered to its population.

The North African nation has outranked several developed countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden.

In Africa, Morocco remains by far the country with the highest number of administered vaccines against COVID-19. As of February 24, Morocco had administered 2.95 million vaccination doses — 93.7% of all doses administered in the continent (3.15 million).

Way below Morocco comes Algeria, with only 75,000 administered vaccines, followed by Seychelles (70,568), and South Africa (41,809). Other African countries that have begun their vaccination campaigns, such as Zimbabwe, Senegal, Mauritius, and Egypt, have all administered less than 8,000 doses each.

Morocco ranks high in the Middle East and North Africa region as well. The North African country is only outranked by Israel (7.81 million doses), Turkey (7.62 million), and the United Arab Emirates (5.76 million).

Globally, the US is leading with 66.46 million administered COVID-19 vaccines. China comes second (40.52 million), followed by the UK (18.91 million), and India (12.37 million).

Vaccination rates

When taking into consideration countries’ total population — excluding states with less than 100,000 inhabitants (Gibraltar, Seychelles, Falkland Islands, Cayman Islands, etc.), Morocco ranks even higher.

As of February 24, Morocco had vaccinated 8.0% of its population, making it the 13th country in the world in terms of the vaccination rate — excluding extra small nations.

Besides Seychelles, which has vaccinated 71.8% of its 98,000 inhabitants, Morocco boasts the highest vaccination rate in Africa, way ahead of Mauritius (0.3%) and Algeria (0.2%). All other African states have vaccinated less than 0.1% of their total population.

In the Middle East and North Africa, Morocco only ranks behind Israel (90.2%), the United Arab Emirates (58.3%), Bahrain (16.8%), and Turkey (9.0%).

Morocco has outranked many wealthy states with much smaller populations, including Monaco (6.1%), Luxembourg (5.3%), and Qatar (4.9%).

The North African country is also ahead of several developed countries, such as Switzerland (7.8%), Norway (7.4%), Spain (7.0%), Germany (6.6%), and France (5.9%).

The pace of Morocco’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is expected to grow even faster in the coming weeks, as the Ministry of Health aims to reach 500,000 new vaccinations every day.