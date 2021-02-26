Hilale: Western Sahara Fares ‘Much Better’ Than South Africa

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Ambassador to the UN, Omar Hilale, in his latest letter to the President of the Security Council, stressed that the situation in Western Sahara, on all levels, is “much better than in South Africa.”



Morocco condemns South Africa’s adoption of the separatist Polisario’s “lying lexicon,” in its letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) of February 18, 2021, reminded Hilale.



The letter addressed to the President of the Security Council Barbara Woodward, Ambassador of the United Kingdom, and to other members of the council was reportedly published as an official document of UNSC.



South Africa is one of the most vocal supporters of the armed separatist group Polisario, continuously attempting to make waves on the international stage. In January, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his country’s desperate wishes to see US President Joe Biden “speedily reverse” the US position regarding Western Sahara.



“With all due respect to the South African mission, political emancipation, socio-economic development and respect for human rights in the Moroccan Sahara are by far much better than in South Africa,” Hilale wrote.

The Moroccan ambassador denounced South Africa’s “political instrumentalisation” of the Security Council, citing the country’s endorsement of the “letter [to UNSC] from a pseudo ‘president’, of a fictitious entity.”



Hilale reiterated, “with force,” that South Africa’s intentions are to mislead the UNSC. That “will not change the fact that the United Nations, in all its components, does not grant any recognition, either de facto or juror, to this puppet entity, or to its so-called ‘president’,” Morocco’s ambassador to the UN continued.



Hilale believes that “South Africa is acting in flagrant violation of the rules, procedures and ethics governing the proceedings” of the Security Council.



Furthermore, Hilale reminded that the leader of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), the so-called independent republic of Western Sahara, is the subject of an investigation by the Spanish National Court. Polisario chief Brahim Ghali is facing accusations of human rights breaches, including false imprisonment and torture.



“Despite [Ghali’s] recurring attempts to give him legitimacy,” the leader of the Tindouf camps in Western Sahara will never be a speaker of the United Nations, concluded Hilale.