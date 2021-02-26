The embassy recalled that Morocco suspended flights with several countries recently in efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Rabat – The US embassy in Rabat issued a statement today, warning citizens of the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco.

The embassy recalled that Morocco is still under a state of emergency as part of the efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The country’s restrictions include border closures, flight suspensions, and a nighttime curfew the embassy warned.

The statement reminded US citizens of Morocco’s recent decision to implement COVID-19 flight suspensions with Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, and South Africa, among other countries.

The embassy cited the Department of State, which urged US citizens to “reconsider travel to Morocco due to COVID-19.”

The embassy also called on US citizens to carefully consider the “rapidly evolving global travel landscape and possible disruptions they may incur.”

American citizens and legal permanent residents wishing to travel to the US need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test obtained 72 hours before departure.

The measure went into effect January 26.

In March 2020, Morocco strengthened border control to limit the COVID-19 crisis.

The country mobilized efforts recently after the emergence of new strains of COVID-19.

To date, Morocco recorded 482,514 COVID-19 cases, including 467,541 recoveries and 8,598 deaths.

Morocco also confirmed 24 cases of the new COVID-19 strain that originated in the UK.