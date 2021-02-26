Morocco to Receive 19 Million More AstraZeneca Vaccines by End of April

Spread the love

Morocco is set to receive four million additional doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, as well as 15 million doses in April, according to Samir Machour, a senior vice-president at Samsung Biologics.

Machour, whose influence helped Morocco secure COVID-19 vaccines, made the announcement earlier this month during an interview with Medi1TV.

“Morocco will receive new doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines, including five million by the end of March and 20 million by the end of April,” he said.

Morocco received a shipment containing one million doses of the vaccines on February 24, a few days after Machour’s statement.

The country has so far received seven million doses from AstraZeneca’s production unit in India, including two million that arrived on January 25, four million on February 11, and the most recent shipment.

According to Machour, Morocco initially ordered 25.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, but it will receive an even larger number.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced in late December 2020 that it had ordered 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, without specifying the number of vaccines ordered from each of the pharmaceutical companies supplying the country — AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

China’s Sinopharm has so far supplied Morocco with one million doses — 500,000 on January 27 and 500,000 on February 16.

AstraZeneca’s supply, meanwhile, has been more regular and, based on Machour’s statement, will remain reliable for at least two more months.

Morocco aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its population in order to develop herd immunity against COVID-19.

As of February 25, Moroccan health authorities have vaccinated 3.16 million people, or 8.7% of the country’s total population.