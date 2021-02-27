Morocco Reconfirms Commitment to Africa’s Green Recovery

Spread the love

Morocco’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment Aziz Rabbah has reconfirmed Morocco’s commitment to Africa’s green recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite its social, economic and environmental impacts that add to an already alarming situation in terms of climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution, the COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity for sustainable growth and a green and low-carbon economy,” Rabbah said Wednesday at the opening of the first Global Green Forum, held virtually.

The minister recalled the commitments from occasions such as the 5th United Nations Environment Assembly, held on February 22 and 23, and the Conference of African Ministers of Environment, held in December 2020. He said that these commitments can serve sustainable development’s environmental dimensions, improving the outlook for Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery, according to Morocco’s state media.

The minister also referred to Morocco’s commitment to sustainable development, particularly its environmental components, through the launch of several projects.

Morocco will implement these projects as part of the National Strategy for Sustainable Development (SNDD). The new programs include environmental observation, monitoring, control, protection, and enhancement. They also include pollution control, as well as the ambitious national climate policy of 44.2% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030.

The topic for the conference was “What green recovery for Africa after the COVID-19 pandemic.” It gave an opportunity to exchange novel environmental and technological research that will assist in the development and adoption of green policies in the participating countries.

Notable attendees of the virtual forum include the ministers of the environment of Rwanda and Gabon, the director of the UNEP Regional Office for Africa, the UNDP resident representative in Morocco, the director of Environment and Classified Institutions in Senegal, and important delegations from Sub-Saharan African countries.