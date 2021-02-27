13-Year-Old Moroccan Girl Narrates Shocking Rape Stories in Viral Video

Spread the love

A young Moroccan girl has shocked many social media users in Morocco with an outrage-inducing video narrating the rape and torture she allegedly suffered in separate incidents involving her grandmother, her uncle, and one of her neighbors.

13-year-old Imane, who lives in Fez, told the story in tears in an 11-minute video that was shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook.

The video first emerged on Friday, February 26. While the young girl’s story remains largely unconfirmed, it has caused wide indignation among Moroccans, with thousands of commenters urging security services to launch an investigation into the girl’s allegations.

A shocking story

The girl claimed that she used to live happily with her parents in a house that also hosts her paternal grandmother and her uncle. Imane’s life was turned upside down when her mother, who used to work as a nurse, lost her memory.

The young girl accused her paternal grandmother of giving the mother some herbs to drink, which caused her to lose her memory and mental capacities.

After the incident, Imane claimed, the grandmother kept the mentally-ill woman in the house basement and began mistreating the 13-year-old girl. The grandmother allegedly allowed her youngest son, Imane’s uncle, to sexually abuse her.

“He used to abuse me all the time, and one day he did what he did and there was blood,” the girl said, insinuating that the alleged rapist broke her hymen.

After the incident, she recalled, the grandmother allegedly attempted to stop the girl from telling others.

“She told me that she would cut my tongue if I told anyone,” Imane said in tears.

The young girl also accused her grandmother of hitting her mother in the head with a wooden stick. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if she killed her,” the girl said, claiming that she is now disconnected from her mother and unaware of her fate.

The second rape incident that Imane narrated took place shortly after the first, when she was living with her father’s new wife. The girl claimed that one of her young neighbors raped her in his house and “inserted a carrot in [her] posterior.”

Again, the young girl claimed, the alleged rapist’s mother attempted to protect her son from prosecution and bribed the girl’s stepmother, urging her to not tell anyone.

Imane said that her alleged abuser was sentenced to one year in prison and his mother to two months. But she considered the punishment to be unfair.

“I didn’t have a mother to defend my rights in court and assist me in my struggle,” the girl said.

Despite the girl leaving several blanks in her story, Moroccans on social networks expressed solid support for her.

Several local news outlets have reported that security services have already reacted to the girl’s testimony and launched an investigation into the matter.