Morocco’s Princess Lalla Khadija Celebrates 14th Birthday

The princess is the King’s second child and only daughter.

Spread the love

The royal family and Moroccan population celebrate today, February 28, the 14th birthday of Princess Lalla Khadija.

Princess Lalla Khadija was born on February 28, 2007. Her birth was announced by a 21-gun salute and formally declared by the Ministry of the Royal House, Protocol and Chancellery.

The streets, squares, and public buildings were decorated with paper lanterns and covered with colorful flags and streamers.

Moroccans from all corners of the country expressed their happiness for the royal family by signing the guest books at the headquarters of the Directorate of Royal Protocol and Chancellery, as well as in the various wilayas (governorates), prefectures, and provinces across Morocco.

On this occasion, we remember the first forays that the princess — King Mohammed VI’s second child and only daughter — made into the public sphere.

In 2011, Lalla Khadija went into primary school at the Royal Palace. At a very young age, she accompanied her mother to the inauguration ceremony of a center for children with cancer in Casablanca.

In 2017, the princess participated at the graduation ceremony for the royal school at Casablanca’s Royal Palace.

In 2018, she appeared at her first official ceremony on “supporting schooling and implementing the reform of education and training” with King Mohammed VI and Crown Prince Moulay Hassan.

The same year, she also appeared on the cover of Femmes du Maroc in a traditional green and gold caftan.

In 2019, princess Lalla Khadija made another appearance alongside Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, Prince Moulay Rachid, and Princesses Lalla Meryem, Lalla Asmae, Lalla Hasnaa, and Lalla Oum Keltoum. They came together for the official welcoming ceremony of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, chaired by King Mohammed VI.

Princess Lalla Khadija’s public appearances demonstrate a tradition seeking to familiarize Morocco’s young royals with their future roles and activities.