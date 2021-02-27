Morocco Vaccinates 161,906 With Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Active and new cases continue their gradual decline as the vaccination campaign continues

Rabat – Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic is proceeding along its gradual decline as the country recorded 416 new cases and 7 related deaths over the past 24 hours. Morocco currently has 5,988 active cases out of a total 483,410 cases since the emergence of COVID-19 in March, 2020.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s national vaccination campaign is continuing to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19. Health authorities have now vaccinated 3,435,997 people across Morocco. Another 161,906 citizens received their second vaccination to complete their regimen and become immune.

Morocco intends to vaccinate 80% of its population against COVID-19, with over 20 million doses set to arrive by the end of April.

The intensive care units in Morocco’s hospitals are currently caring for 433 severe cases related to the COVID-19 virus. Currently, 29 severe cases require invasive intubation while 256 patients are on breathing support through ventilators.

Regionally, the COVID-19 epidemic in Morocco continues to gradually decline.

The densely populated region of Grand Casablanca-Settat continues to have the most cases, recording 251 new cases and one new death. The next worst-affected regions are Tanger-Tetouan-Safi (46 new cases, no deaths) and Morocco’s capital region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra where 28 new cases were detected and one person died of COVID-19 related complications.

Morocco’s health authorities in l’Oriental reported 23 new cases and two deaths while Marrakech-Safi recorded 20 new cases and one death. Daraa-Tafilalet was the next worst affected with 11 new cases detected and no new deaths, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (10 new cases, no deaths) and Souss-Massa which saw 10 new cases and no deaths.

The remainder of Morocco was only minimally affected by COVID-19. Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 8 new cases and one death followed by Fes-Meknes which reported 7 new cases and one death. .

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (two new cases) while no data at all was provided for Guelmim-Oued Noun which could indicate no new cases or deaths were reported there.