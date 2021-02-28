Renewable Energy: Morocco Opens Training Institute in Ouarzazate

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi chaired today the official inauguration of the Institute for Training in the Professions of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency in Ouarzazate, in southern Morocco.

The institute is part of a partnership agreement between a number of ministerial sectors.

The partnership was signed in 2011 with the aim of keeping pace with the national energy policy.

The institute is the third of its kind at the national level after the two institutes in Oujda and Tangier.

The institute is currently hosting 156 trainees in renewable energies and energy efficiency.

It has a number of facilities to allow trainees access professions related to renewable energy.

The institute started operating in the 2020-2021 training session.

Morocco equipped the institute to provide all resources to allow trainees receive professional training in the field.

The financial cost of the project was estimated at MAD 139.5 million, with a capacity of 400 seats annually for trainees.

Amzazi said the institute works to provide the needs of manpower and qualified competencies in the renewable energy sector and in fields related to energy efficiency.

The new renewable energy institute was established in partnership between the Federation of Mechanical, Metallurgic, Electrical and Electronic Industries; the National Federation of Electricity, Electronics and Renewable Energies; and the Agency for the Development for Renewable Energies.

Morocco’s National Electric Office and the Moroccan Solar Energy Agency also contributed to the establishment of the facilities.

The selection of Ouarzazate to host Morocco’s third renewable energy institute is strategic due to the region’s potentials in renewable energies and related fields.

The city hosts the Noor Ouarzazate solar power plant, one of the landmark projects in the sector in Morocco.

The plant supplies two million Maraccans with electricity.

The solar plant also prevents the emission of nearly one million tonnes of greenhouse gas per year.

The Ouarzazate complex covers over 3,000 hectares and has a capacity of 580 megawatts spread over four plants.

The Noor project falls within the framework of Morocco’s ambition to position itself a world leader in efficient and clean energy.

Morocco recently announced its ambition of sourcing 52% of its energy from renewable energies by 2030.