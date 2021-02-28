Morocco Warns of Heavy Rainfall, Snowfalls in New Orange-Level Notice

The office updated its recent press release, saying that cold weather will persist until Tuesday.

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office has published a new press release warning of heavy rainfall and snowfall from Sunday to Tuesday.

The rainfall will sometimes be stormy, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced today

Strong thunderstorms of orange level ranging between 30 to 50 millimeters will hit the provinces of Al Hoceima Chefchaouen, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Ouezzane, Taounate, and Tetouan from Sunday 4 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

Heavy rainfalls from 30 to 50 millimeters will affect the provinces of Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Driouch, Guecif, Nador, Taourirt, aza, and Tetouan from Monday at 5 p.m. to Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Locally moderate thunderstorms will also hit the provinces of Bouelmane, El Hajeb, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, Ifrane, eknes, Moulay Yaacoub, Ouarzazate, Serfrou from Sunday 2 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

The same weather will also affect Tangier-Asilah, Taroudant, Taza, and Tinghir.

Strong gusts of wind ranging between 60 to 70 kilometer per hour are expected in the provinces of Al Hoceima, Fahs-Anjra, M’diq-Fnideq, Nador, Tangier-Asilah, and Tetouan.

Snowfall will also hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Midelt, Taroudant, and Tinghir on Sunday and Monday, as well as the reliefs of Chichaoua, Ifrane, Khenifra, Ouarzazate, and Boemane.