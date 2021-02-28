Morocco to Set Up Higher School of Technology in Ouarzazate

Ouarzazate is known for attracting cineasts from across the world, including Hollywood.

Rabat – The city of Ouarzazate in southern Morocco is set to be home to a new Higher School of Technology.

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi reviewed the designs of the project during a visit today, revealing that the soon-to-be inaugurated facilitated cost a MAD 30 million ($3.35 million) budget.

Accompanying Amzazi on the visit were Minister of Tourism Nadia El Alaoui and the Delegate Minister for Higher Education and Scientific research Idris Aouicha.

Aouicha said that the school will offer basic training in the technical fields that should meet the needs of the region, especially in the fields of cinema and electricity.

Students at the new school will obtain a technical university diploma, the ministers noted, adding that the institution will be competitive enough to attract students from across Morocco.

Ouarzazate is known as Morocco’s Hollywood.

The desert city with camel colored buildings has attracted many cineasts from Hollywood over the years. Some Hollywood film directors chose to either film their whole movie scenes or part of them in the city.

Notable films shot at Ait Benhaddou in Ouarzazate include the Mummy, Gladiator, and Prince of Persia.

Ait Benhaddou is most famous now for its appearance in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The new school’s capacity is estimated at 4,200 students.

It will offer classes in different fields, including electrical engineering, information engineering,industrial engineering, and maintenance.

Prior to setting up the new Higher School of Technology, Amzazi also chaired today the official inauguration of the Institute for Training in the Professions of Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency in Ouarzazate.

Morocco equipped the institute to provide all resources to allow trainees receive professional training in the field of renewable energy.