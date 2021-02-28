Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 244 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of February 28, Morocco has had a total of 483,654 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 239 recoveries, adding to a total of 469,046 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been eight COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,623.

Morocco currently counts 5,985 active COVID-19 cases, including 429 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 28 who are under intubation and 256 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths.

The Oriental region comes second, with 38 new cases with three deaths, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra with 28 new cases, and one death.

Marrakech-Safi (23 infections, one death),Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (19 cases), and Souss-Massa (14 cases) have all recorded under 30 cases each.



The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, Draa-Tafilalet, and Fes-Meknes have all recorded under 10 new cases, with only two deaths between them.



Under Morocco’s national vaccination campaign 3,435,997 people have received the first dose, while 161,906 have already received the second dose.



To date, Morocco has received 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccines.

To date, Morocco has carried out 5,172,293 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 97%, while the rate of death is still at 1.8%.