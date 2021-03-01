Moroccan Expatriate Receives Canadian Award for Volunteering

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan Faouzi Mittouili has received an award from the Canadian Province of Ontario for his volunteer services.

Mittouili, who is the president of the Moroccan Association of Toronto (AMDT), expressed his gratitude and satisfaction for receiving the award on February 25. “It is a great honor for me, my family, the other volunteers, and the entire Moroccan community residing abroad,” he said in an interview.

Faouzi Mittouili was born in Marrakech and has lived in Canada since 2014. He is well-known as an active member of the Moroccan community residing abroad.

In 2020, Mittouili organized several events despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Moroccan Association of Toronto (AMDT) has a goal of creating “a community solidarity dynamic among the Moroccans of Toronto by organizing events with a social, cultural, educational, sporting and economic vocation,” according to the group’s website.

Read also: Moroccan Expatriates in Canada to Contribute to Moroccan Economy

The AMDT organized the hoisting of the Moroccan national flag in Toronto to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Morocco’s Independence Day and the 45th anniversary of the Green March. “It is a moment of sharing and commemoration for the entire Moroccan community in Toronto,” the association reported on its website.

The group also declared November “the month of the Moroccan heritage.” They organized several events during the month of November, such as a Moroccan gastronomic cooking workshop with a Moroccan chef, a fashion show, a drawing contest, and numerous conferences to discuss “Moroccan heritage beyond borders.”

“I will put my heart, my energy and my experience at your service as well as at the service of the influence of the association,” Mittouili promised members and the community in his presidential note on the website.

Morocco and Canada have bilateral economic and human development agreements. In 2020, Moroccan expatriates in Canada started bringing their expertise to Moroccan organizations. The two countries signed a partnership agreement, to establish a program to transfer the expatriates’ potential to Moroccan sectors.