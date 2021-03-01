COVID-19: Morocco Extends Night Curfew By Two Weeks

Morocco re-introduced the night curfew measure since December 2020 as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco extended today the night curfew by two more weeks as part of the country’s measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In its press release about the extension, the Moroccan government cited the need to maintain measures seeking to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The new extension will take effect starting tomorrow at 9 p.m.

“This decision is made on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to maintain the necessary measures to fight against the coronavirus,” the government’s statement said.

The measure is also in line with the measures that followed the evolution of the pandemic on a global level after the appearance of new variants of the virus.

The nationwide curfew prevents citizens and residents from movement between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every night. The measure excludes people with exceptional reasons such as professional obligations or medical emergencies.

Under the curfew, businesses have to close at 8 p.m. every evening.

Morocco first introduced the night curfew for a period of three weeks on December 21, 2020.

The curfew is part of Morocco’s state of emergency measures.

The country has been under state of emergency since March 2020.

The decision to extend the night curfew comes despite a marked decrease in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks.

To date, Morocco has recorded 483,654 COVID-19 cases in total, including 469,046 recoveries, and 8,623 deaths.

Morocco seeks to target a collective immunity, with the ongoing vaccination campaign seeking to reach 33 million people in the country.

The North African country launched the vaccination campaign on January 28.

Morocco has since vaccinated 3,435,997 people.