Western Sahara: NASA Features Morocco’s Undivided Map

The State Department and CIA also use an integral map of Morocco, including Western Sahara.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is using an undivided map of Morocco, including the southern provinces in Western Sahara.

The Washington-based agency uses Morocco’s integral map in its Earthdata search.

The US’ position is reflected by the use of the undivided map, recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The former US President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the region on December 10.

The recognition was a historic and unprecedented decision as none of the previous US administrations had expressed clear support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Several websites linked to the US government also adopted Morocco’s undivided map in line with recent developments in the conflict.

The US State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have both started using Morocco’s undivided map.

The use of Morocco’s undivided map has quietened rumors from pro-Polisario supporters.

Pro-Polisario supporters, including South Africa and Algeria, have been calling on the new US administration to reverse Trump’s recognition of the Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Recently, around 27 US senators also signed a letter expressing hostility towards Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Biden’s administration, however, stunned Polisario’s supporters by showing no intention of reversing the decision.

The spokesperson of the State Department, Ned Price, said there is “no update” about the US’ position regarding Western Sahara.

When asked whether the Biden administration will reconsider the terms of the former administration’s Western Sahara proclamation on February 22, Price said: “I think what we have said broadly still applies.”