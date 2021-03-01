Khashoggi Fiancee Demands Undelayed Punishment for Saudi Crown Prince

Spread the love

Rabat – Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, wants imminent punishment for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Cengiz demanded justice for her fiance after a US intelligence report found bin Salman was involvedin Khashoggi’s murder.

The report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said bin Salman approved the murder of Khashoggi.

The fiancee condemned the lack of justice in Jamal Khashoggi case, calling for Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to be “punished without delay.”

“This will not only bring the justice we have been seeking… but it could also prevent similar acts recurring,” Cengiz said.

She said that it is necessary that the crown prince be punished.

“If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever… endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity.”

Khashoggi’s case has been viral since 2018, when news emerged about the murder of the journalist inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in the case.

Five of the suspects were sentenced to death penalty.

Salah Khashoggi, the son of the murdered journalist, announced his family’s forgiveness toward his father’s killers last year.

The fiancee, however, responded to Salah’s remark, saying that she will never stop demanding justice for the journalist.

“His ambush and heinous murder does not have a statue (sic) of limitations and no one has the right to pardon his killers. I and others will not stop until we get #JusticeforJamal.”

In October 2020, reports quoted alleged recordings of the murderers.

The report documented a talk between Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb and Salah Muhammed Al Tubaigy, two people allegedly involved in the killing of Khashoggi.

During the conversation, Mutreb asked Al Tubaigy, “is it possible to put the body in a bag?” “No. Too heavy, very tall too,” Al Tubaigy answered.

He added, “I’ve always worked on cadavers. I know how to cut very well. I have never worked on a warm body though, but I’ll also manage that easily. I normally put on my earphones and listen to music when I cut cadavers.”