Moroccan-Italian Malika El-Maslouhi is The Face of Dundas Fall 2021 Collection

Half-Moroccan model Malika El-maslouhi features in the Dundas Fall 2021 collection of the Norwegian designer Peter Dundas.

Rabat – Malika El-Maslouhi features in the look book of the new Dundas collection with 31 glamorous looks of luxurious fabrics. At only 22 years old, El-Maslouhi is taking over the international fashion industry in London.

Fine details like ostrich fur, sequins, and animal prints perfectly compliment the draped dresses of the look book.

In addition to pantsuits and slender duster coats, Arab News reports that El-Maslouhi modeled for the brand’s newest category of hosiery.

The fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, shot El-Maslouhi for the look book in London.

El-Maslouhi’s four short years of modeling experiences are paving the way for her to expand globally as a fashion icon. She was recently selected as the cover star of the latest edition of Elle France magazine. El-Maslouhi’s popularity rose when she was chosen as the face of Calvin Klein swimwear, captivating international fashion designers like Simon Porte Jacquemus and Jeremy Scott.

The young model made appearances on Chanel, Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren, Hermes, and Missoni runways.

Malika was born and raised in Milan, Italy from a Moroccan father and an Italian mother. The promising star joined VIVA Model Management to pursue modeling full-time.

El-maslouhi made her debut at the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2019 show, followed by the Dior Cruise 2020 show held in Marrakech, Morocco.

El-Maslouhi’s strong presence in the fashion industry shows her potential to captivate various international offers while representing Morocco along with fellow model Imaan Hammam.