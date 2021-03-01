Cannabis Legalization Bill Morocco to Resume Discussion Thursday

It remains to be seen whether the council will adopt the bill this week or postpone.

Rabat – Morocco’s Government Council will resume its discussion of the bill about the “legal use of cannabis” on Thursday.

Saaid Amzazi, minister of education and the spokesperson of Morocco’s government announced the news today.

Amzazi said the Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, will chair the council on March 4.

The government will start the council by resuming discussions on the bill related to cannabis legalization for therapeutic use.

The council will also continue work by studying three draft decrees, including one on the extension of the state of emergency across the country.

Last week on Thursday, the council discussed the bill on the legal use of cannabis.

Following the council, the government announced that it will resume discussion on the bill in the next session and approve it.

It remains to be seen whether the government will adopt the bill or postpone the adoption for a future session.

Moroccans and international social network users welcomed the country’s consideration to adopt the bill on the legal use of cannabis.

Morocco took the initiative to review the legal use of the substance just a few months after the country voted in favor of removing cannabis from the list of the UN’s Schedule IV category of drugs that have limited or no therapeutic use.

Morocco was the only member of the UN Commission on Narcotics Drugs (NCD) in MENA to vote in favor of the removal of cannabis from the list of toxic substances.

Morocco criminalizes the use of cannabis.

Police in Morocco arrested 97,564 suspects in 2020 for drug-related crimes.

Cannabis remains the most common and popular drug used in Morocco.

The police sized 217 tonnes and 323 kilograms of cannabis resin this year. The number represents a decline of 23% tonnes compared to 2019.

Different reports identify Morocco as the world’s largest producer of cannabis. The country produces over three times more than the next highest contender, the European country Moldova, according to a 2019 report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).