Viral Videos Show Heavy Floods in Northern Morocco

Rabat – Photos and footage have gone viral of devastating floods in Tetouan in Northern Morocco.

Tetouan residents expressed their shock by sharing pictures of the floods.

Some of the photos show cars flooding, pointing to how deeply the heavy rain damaged Tetouan’s vulnerable infrastructure.

Local outlet Tetouan Press reported that many routes have been closed due to the floods caused by heavy rainfall, and that the rainfall caused severe property damages around the city .

The news comes after Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) issued a number of orange-level notices last week to inform citizens of heavy thunderstorms and rainfall in different regions across the country.

Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima was one of the regions in DMN’s warning of heavy rainfall.

The DMN updated its weather notice, forecasting rainfall and thunderstorms in Tetouan and nearby towns, including M’Diq-Fnideq.

The floods in Tetouan followed similar tragic incidents in both Tangier and Casablanca.

In February, floods caused a short circuit in an illegal textile factory in the city of Tangier. At least 28 people were killed in the incident, while over 17 people were rescued.

In January, Casablanca residents lived a night of horror after heavy rain caused floods in several neighborhoods.

Photos and videos shared of the Casablanca flood also documented the extreme vulnerability of infrastructures in the city, causing uproar among citizens.

The floods caused the collapse of a few houses, among other calamitous effects.

Citizens and activists took to social networks to condemn the situation, calling on the government to shoulder its responsibility in tackling the resulting socio-economic challenges in a responsible manner.