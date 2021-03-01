Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of March 1, Morocco has had a total of 483,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 299 recoveries, adding to a total of 469,345 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,637.

Morocco currently counts 5,784 active COVID-19 cases, including 394 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 28 who are under intubation and 225 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases and five coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second, with 38 new cases with three deaths, followed by the Oriental region with 10 new cases, and two deaths.

Marrakech-Safi recorded seven infections and one death, while the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded nine new cases, and two deaths.



Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima , Souss-Massa Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, Draa-Tafilalet, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Fes-Meknes have all recorded under 10 new cases, with only three deaths between them.

Under Morocco’s national vaccination campaign 3,568,670 people have received the first dose, while 232,980 have already received the second dose.

Morocco has so far received 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

To date, Morocco has carried out 5,177,088 COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 97%, while the rate of death is still at 1.8%.