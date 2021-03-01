New Flights to Connect Fez Morocco and Bastia Corsica, Starting July

Spread the love

Rabat – The low-cost subsidiary of the Air France-KLM group, Transavia, has announced its plans to connect Bastia in the island of Corsica, with Fez, the old royal capital of Morocco, starting this summer.



Starting from July 3, 2021, Transavia will offer weekly Saturday flights, between Bastia-Poretta, located on the French island off the coast of Italy, and the Fez-Saiss airport, in Morocco.



The route will be operated by the Boeing 737-800 airplane, with 189 seats available. Departures are scheduled at 3:25 p.m. to arrive at 4:55 p.m., while return flights will leave Morocco at 5:40 p.m. and land at 9:10 p.m. in Bastia.

The Moroccan-bound flights will start from €54, and Transavia will be the only carrier connecting the two destinations.

Despite Morocco’s recent decision to suspend flights with several European and non-European countries, French-Moroccan borders remain open.

At midnight on February 22, Morocco suspended flights with Switzerland, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Germany. Morocco had already suspended flights with several countries, including the UK, South Africa, Denmark, Australia, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

The decision to suspend flights will be reviewed in 15 days.

The suspensions came in response to the emergence of new strains of COVID-19. Despite various proactive measures, and UK flights being suspended since 20 December, Morocco has reported at least 24 cases of the UK strain.

The airline is “expanding its offer from Corsica with the opening of the Bastia-Fez line, to allow travelers to find their relatives in Morocco,” read a statement from the subsidiary.

The route is still subject to the changing epidemiological situation in Morocco and abroad. Considering the North African country’s success with its national vaccination campaign, the launch of the route could be more dependent on outside factors, rather than the domestic situation.