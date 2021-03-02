Regional Council of Dakhla Meet to Discuss Development

Spread the love

Rabat – The monthly ordinary session of the Regional Council of Dakhla Oued Eddahab in El Guerguerat ran on Monday, March 1, to discuss development and investment in the region.



The council examined different draft conventions and regional development programs, particularly relating to the social, economic and cultural sectors. The regional council approved 14 projects totaling $64 million (MAD 574 million).

Central to the discussion were the program contracts between the government and the region of Dakhla Oued Eddahab. The working contracts relate to the implementation of projects within the framework of the 2020-2022 regional development program, the creation of a center for trades and education, and the construction of two health centers in Dakhla.



Within the context of opening a “City of Trades and Skills”, the council examined the draft of a partnership agreement between the Regional Council and the Office for Vocational Training and Work Promotion (OFPPT).



Furthermore, the council examined the draft of a partnership agreement concerning the financing of a permanent supply of electricity for the Aousserd Center. This would be achieved through a solar energy production station, as well as financing from the government.



Within the cultural sector, the council looked at the agreement between the Regional Council and the National Institute of Archaeological and Heritage Sciences. Under the same agenda, they will also consider the opening of an interpretation center for the region’s cultural heritage.



The last few months have seen a flurry of investment and development in the southern provinces. The Moroccan Minister of Energy, Mines, and the Environment Aziz Rabbah explained that Dakhla will become a strategic, international hub and an essential axis for the African continent.

Rabbah said the country’s investments in renewable energy has exceeded MAD 52 billion ($5.65 billion) over the past 10 years.

Morocco is ramping up efforts to revitalize the tourism sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. The country’s southern regions and their international appeal can help boost the vital sector.