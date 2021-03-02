Morocco Announces $1 Million Humanitarian Aid for Yemen

Like the UN, Morocco called on the international community to increase efforts to avoid the specter of famine that threatens some 16 million Yemenis in 2021.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has announced a $1 million donation to help tackle the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

King Mohammed VI ordered the donation of $1 million for the Yemeni people, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita announced on Monday.

Morocco’s foreign minister announced the news while he was attending a high-level meeting on the Humanitarian Plan in Yemen.

During the meeting, Bourita said that Morocco has always insisted on the need to attach great importance to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“The humanitarian crisis in that country can only be solved through a comprehensive and lasting political solution that prevents the unit and sovereignty of Yemen, according to the references in force,” including the UN Security Council Resolution 2216, Bouirta argued.

The official warned against the absence of a policy, saying that a lack of strategy to solve the crisis would “inevitably worsen the humanitarian situation in this country.”

The Moroccan FM described the situation in the region as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Morocco also urged international communities to increase efforts to avoid the specter of famine that threatens some 16 million Yemenis in 2021.

Bourita shared forecasts saying that another 22 million Yemenis will need humanitarian aid or 75% of the population.

Morocco expressed support for the UN agencies for their continuous solidarity and for the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment over the outcome of Monday’s meeting.

“The outcome of today’s pledging event for Yemen is disappointing.”

He thanked those who “pledged generously” and asked other countries to “consider what they can do to help stave off the worst famine the world has seen in decades.”

The UN chief also expressed firm support for the Yemeni people.

Morocco’s government has long expressed support for the Yemeni people.

In January, Moroccan FM held a talk with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

During the virtual meeting, Bourita confirmedMorocco’s support for the new government in Yemen.

Morocco also expressed wishes that the new government can carry out its missions under “the best possible conditions” to serve the interests of the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering.

The North African country also expressed concerns regarding the situation in Yemen, where thousands of people have died since 2014.

The intensified humanitarian crisis in 2019 forced Morocco to withdraw its military personnel from the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Yemeni officials expressed satisfaction with Rabat’s decision and its respect for the non-interference principle when it comes to other countries’ domestic affairs.